Woman hit by car Thursday while on way to Festival of Trees has died

SANDY, Utah — Police confirmed Saturday that a woman injured in an auto-pedestrian crash in Sandy Thursday has died.

The deceased has been identified as 46-year-old Stephanie Burton, according to a press release from the Sandy Police Department.

Police say the other two victims who were hit while in the crosswalk have been released from the hospital and are recovering.

Lt. Jon Arnold said those two victims did not know Burton and just happened to be near when the crash occurred. Both individuals suffered injuries that included broken bones.

The incident remains under investigation and it is unclear at this time if charges will be filed.

The crash occurred Thursday night as a group of people were at a crosswalk near 50 East and 9400 South and on their way to the Festival of Trees, which was underway at the nearby South Towne Expo Center.

The driver, a 17-year-old male, remained on scene. He was not taken into custody following the crash. Police say they do not believe impairment was a factor in the crash.

Witnesses told police the driver ran a red light prior to striking the three pedestrians as they were in the crosswalk.

