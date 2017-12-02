Thousands rally in opposition to shrinking national monuments ahead of President Trump’s visit to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Thousands of people gathered at the Utah State Capitol Saturday to rally against President Donald Trump’s anticipated announcement to shrink two national monuments in Utah.

An estimated 5,000 people or more gathered for the “Rally Against Trump’s Monumental Mistake”. President Trump is scheduled to visit Utah Monday, and it is anticipated he will announce a decision to shrink Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monuments.

Those in the crowd Saturday are opposed to such a reduction to the monuments, and they carried signs with messages like “Save Wild Utah”, “Utah Stands with Bears Ears” and “Don’t Trump our National Monuments.”

Fox 13 News’ Paul Murphy was at the rally Saturday, watch Fox 13 News at 9:30 for his report.

Another rally held in Utah took an opposite stance on the issue. Event organizers in San Juan County brought together several county commissioners and others in Monticello, where they invited people to a rally “thanking President Trump for listening to their pleas to shrink the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante Monuments.