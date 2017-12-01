× West Jordan Police ask help identifying pizza robbery suspects

WEST JORDAN, Utah – Police in West Jordan are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects accused of robbing a Little Caesars.

Officers said two suspects went into Little Caesars at 9000 S. Redwood Rd., brandished a handgun and demanded money at about noon on Nov. 28.

Police said suspects left the store, with an unknown amount of money, in a car which they don’t have a description of at this time.

West Jordan Police said they would like to hear from anyone who might have information at (801) 256-2172.