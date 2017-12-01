Real Salt Lake unveils name, logo for women’s soccer league team

SANDY, Utah — Real Salt Lake unveiled the team name and logo for its National Women’s Soccer League entry on Friday.

The team is called “Utah Royals FC” and its logo (pictured above) “pays homage to several elements of Real Salt Lake’s regal identity” a statement from the organization said.

Season tickets for the team’s 12-game home season will range from $120 to $300 for general seating in the lower bowl at Rio Tinto Stadium. Season tickets in the stadium’s premium seating areas (Zions Banks Club Seats, Interform Club and Audi Executive Club) will range from $600 to $1,500, and all include food and other amenities.

The team is expected to unveil its jerseys for home and away games leading prior to the January 18 NWSL College Draft in Philadelphia and the club’s preseason kickoff in Utah.

Earlier this week, the organization announced two-time NWSL Coach of the Year Laura Harvey will be Utah Royals FC’s Head Coach.

“Visiting with [RSL Owner] Dell Loy Hansen, General Manager Craig Waibel, RSL Head Coach Mike Petke and others and having the chance to see their vision for the Club locally and the sport nationally and internationally, it was impossible not to get excited about what RSL looks to do for women’s soccer,” Harvey said in a statement sent to FOX 13. “The facilities and environment that we will be able to offer our players are world-class. This is a great place for me to continue to develop as a coach, and I believe we will be able to make a huge stamp on women’s soccer not just in Utah but nationwide.”

Harvey, 37, guided the Seattle Reign to the NWSL Final twice in the last five seasons, winning the NWSL Shield for the league’s top regular-season record in both 2014 and 2015, the statement said.

