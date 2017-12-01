Poinsettia Sugar Cookies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Natalie Puikkonen from Sweet Shop Natalie shows us how to create edible works of art. You can get more information about her here.

Make up your favorite buttercream recipe or royal icing or you can even use the canned stuff from the store but I do not suggest it, cause homemade is sooo much better!

American Butter Cream

2 sticks of salted butter

1/4 Cup shortening

1 pound bag of confectioner’s sugar

1/8 cup cream or milk

1 1/2 tsp flavoring of choice



Cream butter/shortening until white and fluffy. Add milk or cream, mix. Add sugar all at once, turn mixer to low or you will have a mess. Add more liquid as necessary to attain desired consistency. Mix on high for a quick minute until well blended. Scrape sides, mix again. Add extracts.



Whip on medium high for 4-5 minutes this makes it light and fluffy. Remove bowl from stand and stir by hand for 20 turns to get out airbubbles. Color as desired and your ready to go.

Tools needed:

Icing colored red, green and yellow

piping bags - or ziplock bag

Snowflake or circle cookie

Wilton 366 and 352 Tips or just cut bag into a upside down V

Wilton #2 tip or just cut small hole in a piping bag

Gold sprinkles - optional

Watch the video for step by step instructions on how to decorate.