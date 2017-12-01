Lehi officers buy boy a new bike after vandals destroyed his old one

LEHI, Utah – Lehi Police officers pooled their money and bought a young student a new bike after vandals destroyed his old one.

Lehi resident Tamarie McMullin shared the sweet story on Facebook.

She said the Meadow Elementary third-grader left his bike at school overnight and returned to find it broken and useless the next day.

School officials reviewed surveillance video but the incident happened in the dark so they couldn’t see the figures who repeatedly threw the bike against the school until it was mangled.

The school reached out to Lehi Police for help but officers said there was little they could do without knowing who broke the bicycle, or so they thought.

The officers had an idea; just because they couldn’t crack the case didn’t mean they couldn’t solve the boy’s problem.

A handful of the officers decided they wanted to buy the boy a new bike and pooled their money to make it happen, presenting him with a new set of wheels.

McMullin ended her Facebook post by thanking the officers for their kindness.

These community heroes proved themselves as true heroes. They showed kindness, generosity, and love beyond what is required when wearing the badge. Thank you Lehi Police Department, Officer Crosby, and the other officers for helping this boy, his family, and all of us at Meadow Elementary School begin the Christmas season with warmth in our hearts for the kindness you’ve shown!