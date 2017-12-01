Free bra fittings at Blue Boutique

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

International Award winning lingerie designer Tia Lyn is in Salt Lake City this weekend to celebrate the grand opening of the new Downtown Blue Boutique location. While she is here this weekend, all Blue Boutique locations are hosting parties with light refreshments and giveaways. You can also get an absolutely free bra fitting. You can go to the http://www.blueboutique.com or find their Facebook page here for more information.

Blue Boutique Locations:

Sugarhouse 1383 E 2100 S

Downtown Salt Lake City 1154 S 300 W

West Valley City 3361 S Redwood Road

Ogden 3365 Washington Blvd