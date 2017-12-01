Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Aaron Neuenscwhander, Co-Founder, Christmas 4 the Kids and Jake Nackos, Co-Founder, Christmas 4 the Kids / Founder of Arvo Watches tell us about their upcoming event. It's the 6th year charity event to benefit local refugee children via non-profit 'Because He First Loved Us' (BHFLU). This event has raised over $100k since it started 5 years ago and is the largest donor for the private non-profit we support: BHFLU

Christmas 4 the Kids will be held at the Draper Old School in conjunction with the Godfrey clan - 12441 south 900 east Draper, Utah 84020. Begins at 6:30 pm and runs till 9:30.