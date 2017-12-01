Cache Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing Wyoming teen

LOGAN, Utah — The Cache County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a Wyoming man who disappeared Wednesday.

Kyle Ryan Burton, 18, of Lovell, Wyoming, was last seen in the River Heights/Logan area on November 29. Burton is believed to be on foot without a coat or a phone. He is known to frequent the outdoors and likes hiking in local canyons, a statement from the Sheriff’s Office said.

Burton was described as Caucasian, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 210 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. He was wearing blue jeans or shorts, a (possibly red) t-shirt and black Adidas shoes.

Call Det. Brian Groves at 435-755-1146 or dispatch at 435-753-7555 if you have any information on Burton’s whereabouts.