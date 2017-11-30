Turkey and Chickpea Chili
2 tablespoons canola or olive oil
1 large white onion, chopped
1 green bell pepper, cored, chopped
1 serrano or jalapeno pepper, seeded, diced (optional)
3 garlic cloves, diced
1 lb. lean ground turkey
2 tablespoons chili powder
1 teaspoon paprika
1 teaspoon red chili flakes
1/2 teaspoon cumin
1 (28 oz.) can no-salt added diced tomatoes, with the juice
1 (15 oz. can) no-salt added tomato sauce
One 15-ounce can no-salt added chickpeas, rinsed, drained
1/4 cup cilantro, chopped
3 green onions, chopped
No Salt Seasoning and Pepper, to taste
In a Dutch oven or large soup pot, up to medium-high heat, add oil. Saute the onions, bell pepper, serrano or jalapeno, if using, with no salt seasoning and pepper for 4-5minutes. Add garlic, saute another minute. Add the turkey; cook for 4-5 minutes, breaking up with a spoon, or until the meat is white and completely cooked.
Stir in chili powder, paprika, red pepper flakes, cumin, diced tomatoes, tomato sauce chickpeas, no salt seasoning and pepper. Bring to a boil; reduce to a simmer for 20-25 minutes. Serve with cilantro and green onion garnished on top.