Turkey and Chickpea Chili

2 tablespoons canola or olive oil1 large white onion, chopped1 green bell pepper, cored, chopped1 serrano or jalapeno pepper, seeded, diced (optional)3 garlic cloves, diced1 lb. lean ground turkey2 tablespoons chili powder1 teaspoon paprika1 teaspoon red chili flakes1/2 teaspoon cumin1 (28 oz.) can no-salt added diced tomatoes, with the juice1 (15 oz. can) no-salt added tomato sauceOne 15-ounce can no-salt added chickpeas, rinsed, drained1/4 cup cilantro, chopped3 green onions, choppedNo Salt Seasoning and Pepper, to tasteIn a Dutch oven or large soup pot, up to medium-high heat, add oil. Saute the onions, bell pepper, serrano or jalapeno, if using, with no salt seasoning and pepper for 4-5minutes. Add garlic, saute another minute. Add the turkey; cook for 4-5 minutes, breaking up with a spoon, or until the meat is white and completely cooked.

Stir in chili powder, paprika, red pepper flakes, cumin, diced tomatoes, tomato sauce chickpeas, no salt seasoning and pepper. Bring to a boil; reduce to a simmer for 20-25 minutes. Serve with cilantro and green onion garnished on top.