Suspect sketch released; reward in 2010 murder of Sherry Black increased to $250K

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah – Investigators are using newly developed DNA technology to create a sketch of the unidentified suspect in the 2010 murder of Sherry Black.

Greg and Heidi Miller also announced Thursday they are increasing the reward for information leading to the suspect to $250,000; it was previously $50,000.

It has been seven years since Heidi’s mother was beaten and stabbed to death with few leads to go on, until now.

Officials said the suspect’s genetic makeup and recent advances in technology have helped experts determine some of the suspect’s physical characteristics.

According to the DNA analysis, the suspect is likely African American with black or brown eyes and black hair.

Authorities are asking anyone who might have information to call South Salt Lake Police at (801) 840-4000.

