× Suspect in Gateway Inn murder in custody, SLC Police say; two persons of interest outstanding

SALT LAKE CITY — Police have taken a murder suspect into custody, and detectives are still looking for two persons of interest in connection with a murder at a Salt Lake City motel earlier this week.

Police said the suspect, whose name they haven’t yet released, was taken into custody on unrelated charges. A statement from SLCPD did identify the two persons of interest being sought: Kristie Marie Hansen and Javier Rodriguez Pena, who are both still outstanding.

Police said they want to interview Hansen and Pena to clarify how they may have been involved in the murder.

Authorities were called to Gateway Inn, at 819 W N Temple, around 9 a.m. Tuesday, where police found the body of 25-year-old Mechelle Lindberg.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Hansen and Pena.

Call 801-799-3000 or text the keyword TIPSLCPD, followed by the tip, to 274637. The case number to reference is 17-224975.