Sundance Film Festival releases 2018 lineup

PARK CITY, Utah – The Sundance Film Festival has announced the 2018 lineup.

The Park City event showcases films from across the world and runs from Jan. 18 to Jan. 28.

The festival brings stars from around the world to the Beehive State.

Out of more than 13,000 submissions, festival coordinators have selected 110 films to premiere this year.

Some of the films include big names like Jon Hamm, Paul Rudd and Keira Knightley.

