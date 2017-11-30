× Report: Trump to shrink Bears Ears by 85 percent, Grand Staircase-Escalante by half

SALT LAKE CITY — President Donald Trump will announce the shrinking of Bears Ears National Monument by 85 percent and the shrinking of Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument by half during his visit to Salt Lake City next week, according to a report by The Washington Post, which cites documents the media outlet obtained.

“The move will represent the most significant reductions by any president to designations made under the 1906 Antiquities Act, which gives the president unilateral authority to protect imperiled sites on federal lands and in federal waters,” the report said.

