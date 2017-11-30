Recipe: Cold Buster Smoothie and Carrot Sesame Salad

Guest Lisa Danielson shows us how to make a smoothie that will help fight off the worst of colds and a delicious salad with homemade dressing. Check out the recipes below!
Cold Buster Smoothie
1 scoop vanilla protein powder or 4 oz greek yogurt
1 cup unsweetened almond milk
½ lemon, seeded peel on
1 TBSP almond butter
½ orange, peeled and diced into chunks
3 large strawberries
½ medium banana, frozen
1 slice fresh ginger
Handful of ice
- Put all ingredients in blender. Add ice last.Blend and enjoy!
Carrot Sesame Salad
1 c bagged coleslaw mix (prepared)
1/4 c cooked quinoa (prepared and cooled) 1/2 c carrots, shredded
1/4 c green onions, thinly sliced
1 tsp. sesame seeds
Dressing:
1/2 tbsp. virgin olive oil
1/2 tbsp. rice wine vinegar
1/2 tsp. soy sauce
1 tsp. toasted sesame oil
1 tbsp. water to thin
salt and pepper to taste
stevia to taste
½ cup shelled edamame
- Toss all salad ingredients together except sesame seeds.
- Whisk all dressing ingredients together. Pour over salad and toss. 3. Top with desired protein and sesame seeds.