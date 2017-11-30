Recipe: Cold Buster Smoothie and Carrot Sesame Salad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Guest Lisa Danielson shows us how to make a smoothie that will help fight off the worst of colds and a delicious salad with homemade dressing. Check out the recipes below!

Cold Buster Smoothie

1 scoop vanilla protein powder or 4 oz greek yogurt

1 cup unsweetened almond milk

½ lemon, seeded peel on

1 TBSP almond butter

½ orange, peeled and diced into chunks

3 large strawberries

½ medium banana, frozen

1 slice fresh ginger

Handful of ice

Put all ingredients in blender. Add ice last.Blend and enjoy!

Carrot Sesame Salad

1 c bagged coleslaw mix (prepared)

1/4 c cooked quinoa (prepared and cooled) 1/2 c carrots, shredded

1/4 c green onions, thinly sliced

1 tsp. sesame seeds

Dressing:

1/2 tbsp. virgin olive oil

1/2 tbsp. rice wine vinegar

1/2 tsp. soy sauce

1 tsp. toasted sesame oil

1 tbsp. water to thin

salt and pepper to taste

stevia to taste

½ cup shelled edamame