New gadget, ZOZOSUIT, eliminates everything annoying about fitting rooms, clothes shopping

So imagine... you're trying to squeeze your post-Thanksgiving self into the jeans you've wanted that are finally on sale.

It's hot, the lights are bright, the faint smell of B.O. is wafting through the air and you can't get that privacy curtain to close all the way, while dozens of other sale hunters are working themselves into a frenzy right outside, losing patience while waiting to use your fitting room.

It's what nightmares are made of.

A new gadget says it doesn't have to be that way. Enter, the ZOZOSUIT.

It claims to make everything annoying about shopping for clothes a thing of the past.

Just put on the suit and let the algorithms go to work, taking tens of thousands of measurements of your body.

Then it automatically uploads your measurements to the company's website.

From there you can order custom-made clothing for your unique body type.

It's all thanks to a company called "Star Today USA."