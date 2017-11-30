A sneak peek at the LA Auto Show

This week Fox 13 Car Critic Brian Champagne has a sneak peek at some of the cars that will be on display at the Los Angeles Auto Show. See the video above for a look at new models from Nissan, Lincoln, Infiniti, BMW and more.
