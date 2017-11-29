Volunteers helping Riverdale residents evacuated after landslide

RIVERDALE, Utah — Scores of volunteers poured into a Riverdale neighborhood Wednesday to help four families who were evacuated after a massive landslide. The biggest landslide happened Sunday night but multiple slides have occurred since.

On Tuesday night, Joan Reeder was evacuated from her home of 42 years.

“That was like going to my own funeral and disposing of my own estate,” said Reeder. “That was hard. That was really difficult but I’m all cried out now.”

Friends, neighbors and family members helped Reeder get as many of her belongings as possible out of her house.

“I have been hauling water and all of her possessions so she can get everything, so she can start a new chapter in her life,” said Jim Manning, Reeder’s son-in-law. “For everyone this has been a very emotional situation.”

This same neighborhood was hit by a tornado on September 22, 2016. Hundreds of volunteers showed up to help the 50 families displaced by that storm. Lori Rucker lost her home in the tornado but she is still delivering newspapers here as she has for 14 years.

“Yeah I just started bawling,” Rucker said. “I know what it’s like to move all of a sudden, everything at once. Yeah I feel for them. I hope they can fix the landslide and keep their homes hopefully.”

On Wednesday morning, U-Haul trucks lined the street to help move belongings out of the four homes.​