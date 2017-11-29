Utah Senator Mike Lee pushes tax amendment for middle income parents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON DC -- Utah Senator Mike Lee and Florida Senator Marco Rubio want a big change to the Senate's tax reform legislation and the White House has already criticized the measure.

The two Senators want to allow the child tax credit to apply to payroll taxes, which would allow low and middle income parents to benefit even if they pay little or no income tax.

This is a way of making sure that families in Utah and across America receive a specific benefit from this legislation," Lee said.

Lee and Rubio would pay for the measure by lowering the corporate rate to 22 percent rather than the 20 percent rate suggested in the Senate Bill. Currently, the corporate rate is 35 percent.​