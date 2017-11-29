Report: Federal judge to release Cliven Bundy, sons Ammon and Ryan, and co-defendant Ryan Payne

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAS VEGAS, Nevada -- A federal judge in Las Vegas is expected to order the release of Cliven Bundy, his two sons and a co-defendant from federal custody.

The Bundys and Ryan Payne have been on trial for about two weeks for a 2014 armed standoff against federal agents. The standoff at Bundy's Bunkerville, Nevada ranch was based on grazing rights on federal lands.

Prosecutors claim Cliven Bundy led a self-styled militia to stop federal agents from enforcing court orders to remove Bundy's cattle from public land.

The Bundy defense team posted online Wednesday that they have won the release but offered few details.

Attorney Daniel Hill told Las Vegas Fox affilliate, Fox 5, "The most I can comfortably say since it was a sealed hearing is an issue arose in relation to the defense motions to dismiss," and added, "The motions are taken under submission."