× Missing Riverdale dad and daughter tracked to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — A Riverdale man and his two-year-old daughter who disappeared after a minor traffic accident Tuesday have been tracked to Las Vegas, according to Riverdale Police.

Josh Stinger and his daughter, Gabby, were expected to return home after the accident, but they never did, a statement from the police department said.

“Josh hasn’t returned home nor is he communicating with family or friends. Josh and Gabby both have medical conditions that are concerning and require ongoing attention,” the statement said.

Riverdale Police are working with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to locate Stinger and his daughter.

A spokesman for Riverdale Police said they tracked the pair to a restaurant near The Strip by monitoring financial transactions.

They were last seen in a blue Dodge Durango with Utah license plate 904 MYR. The Durango’s passenger side is damaged, including a broken headlight.

Anyone who was seen Josh or Gabby Stinger is urged to call 801-629-8221.