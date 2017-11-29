Landslides force Riverdale residents to evacuate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIVERDALE, Utah - Riverdale residents are evacuating after several recent landslides in the area.

The first landslide happened Nov. 19 and numerous smaller slides have followed.

At least four homeowners have been forced to leave.

"Something has been happening in this last year because I have a crack across my family room ceiling that just happened in the last few months," evacuee Joan Reeder said.

Reeder said ward members are helping her to make sure she doesn't have to leave her belongings behind.

The city has yet to make an official statement on this situation.