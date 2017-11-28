Traffic stop leads to $500K marijuana bust

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. – A routine traffic stop led to felony drug charges for a man in Sweetwater County.

A deputy and K-9 officer stopped an Infiniti QX70 with California license plates on Interstate 80 near mile marker 107 Sunday afternoon for speeding.

The stop led to the K-9 searching the car and finding 37 triple-vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana that weighed just under 112 pounds.

Authorities said the street value of the seizure is well over a half-million dollars.

The deputy arrested 56-year-old Oanh Trong Luong, of Sugar Hill, Georgia, for felony-grade Possession of a Controlled Substance.