Sneak peak of Odyssey Dance Redux Nut-Cracker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Odyssey Dance is challenging the status quo this holiday season.

Redux Nut-Cracker, their holiday production, takes the components of the original nutcracker but puts a modern twist on them, like the hip-hop back beat mixed-in with the classical Tchaikovsky music.

In this version of the nutcracker, instead of getting a nutcracker, Clara receives an iPhone and the Sugar Plum Fairy is now Siri. Viewers can also say'goodbye' to the waltz of flowers and 'hello' to the Angry Bird waltz. These are just a few of the changes you may see in the Redux Nut-Cracker.

Throughout the month of December, Odyssey Dance will be performing this show at three different locations. December 1 to 2 can be seen at Weber State University at the Val Browning Center for the Arts-Austad Auditorim, December 4 to 5 will be at Dixie State College at the Cox Performing Arts Center and they will end the show at Kingsbury Hall from December 13 to 23.

Check out the video above for a sneak peak of the Little Spanish Dance from Redux Nut-Cracker.

For more information, visit www.odysseydance.com