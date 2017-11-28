Recipe: Herb and Roasted Garlic Braised Beef Short Ribs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Franco Aloia and student chef Stacy Peronnet from the Salt Lake Community College Culinary Arts program show us how to make some mouth watering beef short ribs. Check out the recipe below.

Herb and Roasted Garlic Braised Beef Short Ribs

To prepare the short ribs:

4 each 8 - 10 ounce boneless beef short ribs

6 slices thick cut Applewood smoked bacon cut into ½' pieces

4 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 teaspoon sea salt

1 teaspoon black pepper, medium ground

4 each medium carrots, medium dice

2 each celery stalks, medium dice

1 each medium onion, medium dice

4 - 6 each garlic cloves, peeled and trimmed, roasted in foil

1 can 14-ounce whole peeled tomatoes in juice

1 ½ cups dry red wine

o 4 cups brown veal or beef stock

6 each fresh thyme sprigs

2 each fresh rosemary sprigs, 2-3' each

1 each bay leaf

Directions:

Preheat oven to 250°F. Roast garlic cloves in aluminum foil until tender and golden brown. Allow beef to dry. Season the beef with salt and pepper. Heat oil in a 3- to 5-quart heavy pot or small roasting pan over moderately high heat until hot but not smoking, then brown beef on all sides, about 8 minutes. Reserve. In the same pan, slowly render the bacon pieces until golden brown but still chewy. Add carrots and onion to oil in pot and cook over medium heat, uncovered, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add tomatoes and bring to a boil over moderately high heat. Add wine and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the wine has been reduced by half. Add the beef back to the pot. Then add veal stock, thyme, bay leaf, rosemary, roasted garlic and season to taste. Bring to a simmer. Skim fat from surface and cover pot with a tight-fitting lid. Make sure the liquid is at least ¾ covering the beef. Transfer to oven and braise until beef is very tender, 5 to 6 hours. Once the ribs are tender, remove from the pan, keep warm, and then cover in a separate bowl. Skim any remaining fat from the liquid and remove the thyme and rosemary stems. Serve with your favorite mashed roasted potatoes.

For more information on the SLCC Culinary Arts Program, visit slcc.edu/culinaryarts