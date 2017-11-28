× Utah man burned while trying to save dog’s life

PAYSON, Utah – A man who was duck hunting in Fish Springs National Wildlife Refuge on Sunday burned himself in a “hot pot,” while attempting to save his dog’s life.

Minnick reportedly saw his dog Jimbo, who was walking on or near some boards, fall into a pool of hot water.

He allegedly attempted to reach into the water to save the dog, and thought it was not very warm. He jumped into the water, and received second and third degree burns on his legs, lower torso and forearms. Jimbo succumbed to his injuries, and died.

According to Minnick’s sister Kelly Wiley, he walked a long distance with his dog to his car. He drove around the mountain, so he could get to a place with phone service. After the Juab County Sheriff responded, Minnick was sent to the University of Utah Burn Unit.

A GoFundMe was set up for Minnick, to help cover his medical expenses. It can be found here.