Former Utah corrections officer arrested for forcible sex abuse

US Marshals have arrested a former Utah Department of Corrections officer for forcible sexual abuse.

Authorities said 41-year-old William Lawrence has been on the run since 2006 when the alleged abuse happened while he was a corrections officer.

Monday US Marshals arrested Lawernce in Kauai, Hawaii, while he was having lunch at McDonald’s.

Officials said Lawrence used his badge to coerce a young girl into performing sexual acts, handcuffing her to the bed forcing her to perform against her will.

According to authorities, Lawrence absconded before his sentencing hearing and became a fugitive in 2006.

The US Marshals got this case from West Jordan Police in 2010.

“As a former law enforcement officer, Lawrence knew the strategies used to track down fugitives,” Supervisory Deputy United States Marshal Derryl Spencer said. “He was able to elude law enforcement for years, until now.”

While revisiting cold cases in October, US Marshals in the District of Utah discovered Lawrence had created a fake identity and was living in Hawaii.

Two US Marshals from the District of Utah flew to Kauai to arrest Lawrence, with the help of US Marshals/Task Force Officers assigned to the Honolulu office.

They arrested him without incident.