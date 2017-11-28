× Carbon County man sentenced for sexual abuse of 13-year-old girl

CARBON COUNTY, Utah – A carbon county man was sentenced to prison, for alleged sexual abuse of a 13-year-old girl.

30-year-old Kenneth Ray Fox pleaded guilty Monday to two second degree felonies; one for forcible sexual abuse, and another for enticing a minor.

Fox was sentenced to two concurrent sentences of no less than one year and no more than 15 years in Utah State Prison.

According to court documents filed in Price, Fox originally faced five counts, three for sexual exploitation on a minor, one for enticing a minor and one for rape of a child. Fox allegedly knowingly used the internet or text messaging to, “solicit, seduce, lure, or entice a minor.”

According to an affidavit, “Numerous sexually explicit images and videos were transmitted between both users through various apps.”

Fox allegedly also created a fake Facebook account, to communicate with the minor.