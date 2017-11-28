A Soulful Christmas Celebration Benefit Concert featuring David Osmond and more

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get into the holiday spirit with this sneak peak of David Osmond and Oba Bonner singing together, much like they will be at The Debra Bonner Unity Gospel Choir's 2nd Annual Soulful Christmas Celebration Benefit Concert

This year's concert features special guests such as Jon Schmidt of The Piano Guys, David Osmond and Center Stage, as well as Yahosh Bonner and The Bonner Family, Spark Singers and the LDS Institute Choir along with other community choirs.

It features songs written by five time Grammy Award winner and ten time nominee Mervyn Warren, writer for Whitney Houson, Celine Dion and score writer for Sister Act 2, The Preacher's Wife and many more.

The Debra Bonner Unity Gospel Choir sets out to help youth around the world discover their true voice and produce a healthy, bright and promising future with the hope of reducing crime, drug use, violence, suicide and bullying.

Donations received from this event will be used to build up more Unity Gospel Choirs in Utah. A Soulful Christmas Celebration will be November 30 at 7 pm at the UCCU Center. Tickets start at $15.

For more information, visit www.motherbonner.com