‘Droid’ visits Primary Children’s Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - A small creature visited Salt Lake City from a “galaxy far far away.” The Star Wars character, BB8, stopped by Primary Children’s Hospital to visit with patients. The force was strong inside the playroom.

“He said ‘beep beep beep,’” said a patient at PCH, Max.

“This is the real robot that was in Star Wars movie, the most recent one,” said PCH spokesperson, Racail Hays.

BB8 played with the children who showed an interest in meeting him. He raced one patient on the patient’s wheelchair to see who was the fastest. BB8 won that race. He received a lot of cheers.

BB8 also answered a lot of questions from the children about Star Wars.

“It's been really special for us to see the difference that things like this make in the kids’ lives,” said Rebecca Nelson, a Child Life Specialist at PCH.

BB8 will be at the Festival of Trees in Sandy on Wednesday, November 28th from Noon until 4:00pm. You can meet him and take a picture with him .