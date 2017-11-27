× Utes beat the Buffaloes to become bowl eligible

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah and Colorado both needed a win on the final game of the regular season to become bowl eligible, and it was the Utes that beat the Buffaloes 34-13 to clinch a spot in the postseason.

Running back Zack Moss led Utah’s powerful running attack with 196 yards on 26 carries. He scored the first two touchdowns of the game on scoring runs from 15 and four yards to give the Utes a 14-nothing lead.

Utah starting quarterback Tyler Huntley missed the game with an injury, but senior Troy Williams stepped in and played well on senior day. Williams ran for two touchdowns in the second quarter and he completed 15 of his 24 passes for 181 yards.