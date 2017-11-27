× Salt Lake man stopped for smoking ‘spice;’ punches officer, flees

SALT LAKE CITY – A man was arrested late Saturday, after allegedly assaulting an officer and trying to flee.

Andrew Marsden, 25, was observed smoking spice, a synthetic drug, on 420 W. 200 S. in Salt Lake City. According to a watch log released by the Salt Lake City Police Department, two officers made contact, and one officer went to their vehicle to run the suspect’s name on their computer.

The report stated that Marsden attempted to stand up. The other officer placed their hands on his shoulders to, “assist him back to a seated position.”

Marsden reportedly punched the officer in the head with a closed fist, then fled on foot. He was taken into custody a short distance away. According to the watch log, the officer who was punched sustained minor injuries.