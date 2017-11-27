× Ogden Police investigating three shootings within two days

OGDEN, Utah – Ogden Police are investigating three shootings reported in just the last two days.

Ogden Police Lt. Chad Ledford said one man is in the hospital in unknown condition after a shooting at about 2:30 a.m. Monday.

Ledford said a suspect in a silver passenger car shot at the man on the 900 block of 16th St.

Police have not released details on a suspect at this time.

Sunday, just before 2 p.m., officers said someone in a silver car with tinted windows shot a man multiple times on the 700 block of Canyon Rd.

That victim had surgery and was in stable condition.

Saturday, Ogden police were called to a drive-by shooting on the 200 block of 25th St. at about 11:45 p.m.

No one was injured in that shooting.

Ogden Police said they would like to hear from anyone who might have information.