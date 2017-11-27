Christmas in Color

In 2015, Richard Holdman teamed up with the creators of the Midway Ice Castles to create Utah's biggest, brightest driver-through holiday light show. Guests turn their radio and sit back in the warmth of their cars to enjoy lights dancing to the music. It takes about 30 minutes to drive through the mile long display. You can get more information here.