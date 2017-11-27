A guide to ‘Giving Tuesday’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - So you went into the red on Black Friday, you went to the Mom and Pop Shop on Small Business Saturday, and you "cybered Monday."

Think you're done? Hardly.

It's time for the next big day. Giving Tuesday!

No big surprise. Giving Tuesday is a day now embraced by charities around the globe. (Weird how so many days are pegged to their proximity to American Thanksgiving.)

The idea is that maybe a week that begins with giving thanks should include a day dedicated to giving back.

