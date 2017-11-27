A guide to ‘Giving Tuesday’

SALT LAKE CITY - So you went into the red on Black Friday, you went to the Mom and Pop Shop on Small Business Saturday, and you "cybered Monday."
Think you're done? Hardly.
It's time for the next big day. Giving Tuesday!
No big surprise. Giving Tuesday is a day now embraced by charities around the globe. (Weird how so many days are pegged to their proximity to American Thanksgiving.)
The idea is that maybe a week that begins with giving thanks should include a day dedicated to giving back.
There's more information in the video above, and here are the sites we recommend for doing more research:
- https://www.charitynavigator.org rates charities with a million-dollar or greater budget.
- If you want to dig deep in research, http://www.guidestar.org collects the IRS filings for every charity in the country. When you look at the 990 forms, look specifically for the pages that show how much money is spent on fundraising as a percentage of the total budget.
- For international development donation made easy https://www.givewell.org/ vets charities for their effectiveness. You can use their recommendations as you make your own individual contributions, or you can give money through GiveWell and they will give your money to the organizations without taking any fees.