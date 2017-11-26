× Vandals shoot man in leg in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY – A man was shot in the leg early Sunday morning, after confronting a group of people who were vandalizing a car.

According to Lieutenant Ross Amott of the Salt Lake City Police Department, a man and a woman heard a commotion outside of their home near 900 W. and 800 N. They spotted 3-4 people vandalizing the woman’s car, and went outside to confront them.

Amott stated when the man and woman went outside, one of the vandals pulled out a gun, and shot the man in the leg.

All suspects are still at large. The gunman was described as a white male in his late 20’s. It was unknown the extent of the vandalism on the car.