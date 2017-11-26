Refugee Justice League helping Utah’s Bhutanese Community build temple

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- More than 2000 Hindu refugees from India, Nepal and Bhutan live in Utah after fleeing their homelands during ethnic cleansing campaigns in the 1990s.

Now, they want to build a temple and community center here in Utah and are getting help from attorneys with the Refugee Justice League.

"We have landed here in a country of freedom where we are free to practice our religion, speak our language, wear our costume and follow our tradition," Bhutanese refugee Gyanu Dulal said.

The attorneys are helping the refugees file the necessary paperwork to get the project started.

"I think the community has been very supportive and open to our friends in the Bhutanese community," attorney Matt Wirthlin said. "And we're hoping that will continue."

The hope is to have a new temple built within the next five years.