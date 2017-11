HAMILTON FORT, Utah — A fire in a backyard woodpile spread to a nearby home in Hamilton Fort in Iron County Sunday.

The fire in Hamilton Fort, an unincorporated community about seven miles south and west of Cedar City, started around 2:30 p.m.

Cedar City firefighters with help from BLM and Forest Service crews battled the blaze.

No one was hurt, but the home in an area known as Rainbow Ranchos in Hamilton Fort is a total loss.