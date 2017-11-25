Structure fire in Ogden extinguished early Saturday

OGDEN, Utah – The Ogden Fire Department reported that there was a large structure fire burning around 12:25 a.m. Saturday morning.

The fire occurred on 245 W. 29th St. Upon arrival, crews reportedly found heavy smoke in the building. Ogden Fire reported that when crews entered the building, there was a car on fire inside. They extinguished the fire in minutes without issue.

Crews ventilated the structure, and preformed salvage and overhaul procedures to make sure there was no extension of the fire.

According to a tweet made by Ogden Fire, “There were no injuries associated with this incident.”

The cause of the fire was not determined early Saturday, and is under investigation by the Ogden City Fire Marshal.

Damages from the fire was estimated to be around $10,000.