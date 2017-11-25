× Fight leads to late night stabbing in Magna

MAGNA, Utah – A fight between occupants of a vehicle and pedestrians resulted in two victims being stabbed late Friday night.

According to Lieutenant Brian Lohrke from the Unified Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of 3500 South Mystic Way, on a report of a stabbing,

Initial information stated that the victims were being transported to Jordan Valley hospital in separate vehicles.

Officers reportedly located a scene with significant blood in the intersection, and also responded to the hospital.

According to police, the victims of the stabbing were going from one party to another, when they, “engaged in an altercation with several pedestrians.” During the fight both victims were stabbed.

“Investigative efforts yielded several potential juvenile suspects but they were not located. Both victims were stable with non-life threatening injuries,” Lohrke said.