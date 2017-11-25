After mix-up, teen who sank half-court shot at Utah game will get his $5000

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Charlie Caine is 17 years old and a big fan of the University of Utah basketball team, so he was thrilled when he sunk a half-court shot at Friday night's game against Eastern Washington.

The $5,000 prize added to his joy.

"5 thousand dollars is up for grabs, all he has to do is make it from half court for 5 grand," the announcer at The Huntsman Center said. "Come on Charlie here we go. Come on Charlie woohoo!"

But after the game, Caine tweeted that he wasn't getting the cash prize because he was too young.

Charlie thought Mountain America Credit Union was puuting up the prize money, but MACU said it doesn't sponsor Utah athletics.

"As soon as we were notified of the situation we did reach out to both the young man who made the shot and the University of Utah," Tony Rasmussen, Vice-president of public relations for Mountain America. "And both have been great to work with. It sounds like they've both been in contact with each other and are also working to get a resolution soon."

Utah Athletic Director, Chris Hill, spoke with Charlie on the phone and told him the Athletics Department will come up with the money.

Charlie said he'll donate half of it to a non-profit he volunteers for.