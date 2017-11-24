Riverdale residents keeping a weary eye on a landslide that is threatening homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIVERDALE, Utah -- Riverdale residents are on edge over a landslide in the area of 600 west and 4860 south.

The slide started on Sunday and is still growing. It's eating away at a hillside with houses on top.

"Sunday afternoon one o clock we were down here doing our Christmas trees, getting ready for the business, had all the family including little grandkids and stuff," farmer Mike Meehan said. "Somebody hollered 'look at that tree falling on the hill.' We ran around and the whole mountain came down."

Gari Manning's mother lives in a house above the slide. "They said if your house starts shaking you have to get out right away, don't stop to call 9-1-1" Manning said.

A search of public records indicates man-made wells were drilled into the hillside decades ago. Residents suspect the wells have something to do with the landslide.

Attempts to reach Riverdale City leaders were unsuccessful on Friday. City offices were closed for the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend.