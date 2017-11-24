× Police identify pedestrian killed in Taylorsville hit-and-run

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police have identified the man who died Wednesday night after he was hit by an SUV while using a crosswalk in Taylorsville.

Police said Robert Harsh, 19, died after a Cadillac Escalade ran a red light at 4200 S Redwood Rd. and struck him as he was crossing the street.

On Thursday, police identified the driver as 27-year-old Roxanna Molina.

“The information that we got was a silver Escalade had blown a red light traveling southbound on Redwood Rd. and it struck a pedestrian who was in the crosswalk crossing at 4200 S. Redwood Rd.,” Unified Police Lt. Brian Lohrke said. “Unfortunately, that male that was struck by the vehicle has passed away from his injuries.”

Police said Molina left the scene driving south on Redwood Rd.

Officers said the SUV became disabled at 4700 S. where they took Molina into custody.

Authorities booked Molina into the Salt Lake County Jail on charges of automobile homicide, failure to remain at the scene and driving under the influence.

40.679708 -111.938876