Fun tech gift ideas that are perfect to give any and all tech lovers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Do you know someone that loves all things technology?

Well, these cool gadgets from Verizon will be the perfect gifts to give them this year and they're all under $50. Check them out below!

Square Card Reader : A great gift for the entrepreneur in the family. It accepts credit card payments anytime, anyplace, and allows you to connect with customers and run your business from your mobile device.

: A great gift for the entrepreneur in the family. It accepts credit card payments anytime, anyplace, and allows you to connect with customers and run your business from your mobile device. Griffin Stylus : This stylus features highly sensitive, rubber point for sketching, drawing and photography apps on your iPad or tablet. It handles with greater control without screen smudges.

: This stylus features highly sensitive, rubber point for sketching, drawing and photography apps on your iPad or tablet. It handles with greater control without screen smudges. Connect Wireless Stick : A flash drive reinvented to work with both your computer and your mobile devices, the Wireless Stick lets you wirelessly access your media, transfer files, stream HD videos and music. Perfect for someone that lives a mobile lifestyle.

: A flash drive reinvented to work with both your computer and your mobile devices, the Wireless Stick lets you wirelessly access your media, transfer files, stream HD videos and music. Perfect for someone that lives a mobile lifestyle. Energizer Cup Inverter : If you know anyone making a road trip for the holidays, this compact car charger fits in most cup holders, and can power up to 5 devices at once!

: If you know anyone making a road trip for the holidays, this compact car charger fits in most cup holders, and can power up to 5 devices at once! WeMo Mini Smart Plug : A helpful smart home device with the ability to control lights and appliances directly from your smartphone or tablet. Pro tip: impress your friends and family by connecting to lights on the tree!

: A helpful smart home device with the ability to control lights and appliances directly from your smartphone or tablet. Pro tip: impress your friends and family by connecting to lights on the tree! Logitech Bluetooth Multi-Device Keyboard: Perfect for the multi-taskers out there, this Bluetooth keyboard uses an Easy-Switch dial to switch between up to 3 compatible devices, including your smartphone or tablet!

All of these gifts can be bought at any Verizon store. To buy one of these gifts or for more information, www.verizonwireless.com.