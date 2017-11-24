Firefighters respond to West Valley City home

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Firefighters extinguished a fire at a West Valley City home early Friday morning.

Crews were called to a house at 2573 S Ridgeland Dr. (3540 W) after receiving a report about the blaze.

West Valley Fire officials said neighbors reported the fire after they saw smoke coming from the residence. Firefighters entered the home and determined the smoke was coming from a small fire in the upstairs area.

No one was injured because the people living at the residence weren’t home at the time of the fire.