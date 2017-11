Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Police arrested a man early Friday morning in connection with a car theft at a Tesla dealership in South Salt Lake.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers responded to the dealership, at 2312 S State St., after receiving a report of suspicious activity around 1 a.m.

South Salt Lake Police also responded to the dealership, and officers said they saw a stolen Tesla drive past as they were investigating the incident.

Troopers followed the car, and UHP officials said they were able to catch up with the vehicle because its battery died.

The value of the stolen car is estimated at $100,000.