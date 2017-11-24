Black Friday a big deal, just not as big of a deal as it once was

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- The National Retail Federation says Black Friday is still a big deal nationwide, though it is declining as THE big deal it has been in recent years.

According to the NRF's annual pre-holiday survey, Black Friday will see more than 110 million Americans out shopping. That number declines to about 70 million on Saturday, and on Cyber Monday will surpass Saturday with more than 75 million Americans plan to shop for Christmas.

But, contrary to popular opinion, Black Friday has not always dominated Christmas sales.

Watch the video above to see a very recent time when Black Friday didn't exist, and to see how much residents of different Utah city's are likely to budget for the holidays this year.