Bicyclist, 80, hit and killed in Logan

LOGAN, Utah — An 80-year-old man riding a bicycle died Friday morning after he was hit by a pickup truck.

A representative for Logan Police said the incident happened shortly after 11 a.m. near 1475 N Main St.

The pickup truck driver wasn’t speeding and stayed at the scene, according to police. No charges are expected to be filed against the driver.

Police didn’t identify the victim, but said he was a Cache Valley resident. The victim’s family has been notified and police said they’ll release his name Saturday.

