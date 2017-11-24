A peek inside a remodeled Walmart Neighborhood Market

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Walmart is bringing a new and enhanced shopping experience to West Valley City.

From the addition of a Free Online Grocery Pickup service, to brighter lighting and a refreshed bakery and deli department -- the storewide remodel of the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 4570 South and 400 West is impressive to say the least.

This location is one of the first Neighborhood Markets in Utah that offers Online Grocery Pickup for free. West Valley City residents will be able to order Walmart groceries online, selecting from up to 40,000 online items, and pick them up without ever unbuckling their seat belts.

Convince seems to be Walmart's biggest goal with this remodel as they have also increased the number of self-checkouts from 4 to 8, put in larger signs and brighter lighting, a larger customer service area up in front with dedicated space for Walmart Pickup and the meat department has an entire new look with all new refrigerated cases.

Store manager, Ryan, claims that "This remodel, along with our everyday low prices, represents our continued investment in West Valley City and a step to ensure we're meeting its needs."

These updates are certainly making it easy to choose Walmart for your grocery shopping destination, so West Valley City, go on out and experience what's new at your local Walmart Neighborhood Market on 4570 South and 400 West.