TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police arrested a woman Wednesday night after she allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian with an SUV, then fled the scene.

According to Unified Police, the victim was crossing 4100 S at Redwood Rd. when he was struck by an SUV that ran a red light.

Police said the SUV driver left the scene, and the vehicle became disabled at 4700 S.

